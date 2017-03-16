Start 10:00AM Sunday - 04 Jun 2017
End 02:00PM Sunday - 04 Jun 2017
Price 10.00 £
Town City Windsor
Contact Name Lucy
Contact Email fundraising@panact.org
Website URL https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/support-us/fundraise/fundraise/walks-2/striding-for-survival/
Pancreatic Cancer Actions annual flagship walk, Striding for Survival will take place in the beautiful grounds of Virginia Water and the Windsor Great Park. The first walk was held in 2011 organised by Rachael Rogan who lost her father to pancreatic cancer. Striding for Survival is a family friendly walk and run and we are offering participants distances of 3km, 7km, 10k both starting and ending at the same location near the cafe and taking you around the beautiful grounds of Virginia Water and the great lake! Under 16's free!
