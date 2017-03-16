Thu, 16
Striding for Survival

Striding for Survival
2017-06-04 09:00:00 2017-06-04 13:00:00 UTC Striding for Survival Windsor Great Park, Windsor, Ascot SL5 7RZ, UK

Start 10:00AM Sunday - 04 Jun 2017

End 02:00PM Sunday - 04 Jun 2017

Price 10.00 £

Town City Windsor

Contact Name Lucy

Contact Email fundraising@panact.org

Website URL https://pancreaticcanceraction.org/support-us/fundraise/fundraise/walks-2/striding-for-survival/

Pancreatic Cancer Actions annual flagship walk, Striding for Survival will take place in the beautiful grounds of Virginia Water and the Windsor Great Park. The first walk was held in 2011 organised by Rachael Rogan who lost her father to pancreatic cancer. Striding for Survival is a family friendly walk and run and we are offering participants distances of 3km, 7km, 10k both starting and ending at the same location near the cafe and taking you around the beautiful grounds of Virginia Water and the great lake! Under 16's free!

