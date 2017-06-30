Gospel Singing Workshop

The Maidenhead Community Choir is inviting everybody that loves to sing and would like to learn more about Gospel Music to a workshop with Ms Karen Gibson, an inspirational and award winning choir leader . There is no need to read music as we will learn a number of contemporary gospel songs the way it has always been done in this tradition - by rote. This will be an uplifting and enjoyable afternoon that culminates in a free concert for family and friends of the participants.