Gospel Singing Workshop

Tina Reibl
Gospel Singing Workshop

Start 04:00PM Sunday - 16 Jul 2017

End 06:30PM Friday - 16 Jun 2017

Price 25.00 £

Town City Maidenhead

Contact Name Tina Reibl

Contact Email tina.reibl@tesco.net

Website URL www.maidenheadcommunitychoir.co.uk

The Maidenhead Community Choir is inviting everybody that loves to sing and would like to learn more about Gospel Music to a workshop with Ms Karen Gibson, an inspirational and award winning choir leader . There is no need to read music as we will learn a number of contemporary gospel songs the way it has always been done in this tradition - by rote. This will be an uplifting and enjoyable afternoon that culminates in a free concert for family and friends of the participants.

