Gospel Singing Workshop

Start 04:00PM Sunday - 16 Jul 2017
End 06:30PM Friday - 16 Jun 2017
Price 25.00 £
Town City Maidenhead
Contact Name Tina Reibl
Contact Email tina.reibl@tesco.net
The Maidenhead Community Choir is inviting everybody that loves to sing and would like to learn more about Gospel Music to a workshop with Ms Karen Gibson, an inspirational and award winning choir leader . There is no need to read music as we will learn a number of contemporary gospel songs the way it has always been done in this tradition - by rote. This will be an uplifting and enjoyable afternoon that culminates in a free concert for family and friends of the participants.
