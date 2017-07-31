Aladdin - The Maidenhead Panto

ALADDIN at The Pearce Suite Theatre, Magnet Leisure Centre, Holmanleaze, Maidenhead, SL6 8AW Times: Saturday 9th December - Sunday 31st December 2017 Prices: £16.50 (Adult), £15.50 (Concession), £12.50 (Early Bird), £59.50 (Family Ticket) Box Office: www.themaidenheadpanto.com Group Bookings: For group bookings (10+), call the groups hotline: 01494 917519 Television favourites SANDRA MARTIN (Channel 4’s Gogglebox) and NISHA ANIL (CBeebies) will star in this year’s family pantomime, ALADDIN, at Maidenhead’s Pearce Suite Theatre at the Magnet Leisure Centre, from Saturday 9th – Sunday 31st December 2017 alongside a cast of West End performers and juvenile ensemble of local young performers! Following the exciting re-launch of The Pearce Suite Theatre at Magnet Leisure Centre, Q Productions is delighted to be bringing Maidenhead its first fully-produced professional pantomime with the much-loved family favourite, ALADDIN, which will be packed full of side-splitting comedy, stunning special effects and lavish costumes. Follow all the latest news about ALADDIN, visit www.themaidenheadpanto.com and follow @Maidenheadpanto on Twitter and @TheMaidenheadpanto on Facebook. ‬