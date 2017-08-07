Opening of Dedworth's Victoria Park 'a fantastic legacy for the future'

A revitalised park in Dedworth has created a ‘fantastic legacy for the future’, according to an army colonel.

An official opening for Victoria Park, in the Broom Farm Estate, took place on Saturday.

The eight-acre site had previously been waterlogged and overgrown but has since been transformed to include a football pitch, walkways, regimental benches and a flagpole.

At the official opening ceremony, Colonel Nick Makin, of the Army Welfare Service, said: “I’m hugely grateful for the engagement of residents with this project and it’s a fantastic legacy for the future.”

Earlier this year the Express ran a competition to rename the open space.

Suggestions included calling it One Direction Park and Len Goodman Park but Dedworth resident Robert Irvine’s suggestion of Victoria Park was eventually chosen.

The name pays tribute to the area’s military history.

Every road on the Broom Farm Estate, which is home to the borough’s army families, is already named after soldiers who have received the Victoria Cross, the highest award for British servicemen.

Robert said: “I thought we’ve got a Victoria Barracks in Windsor, we’ve got a Victoria statue but we haven’t got a Victoria Park.

“It just seemed right.”

The mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead Cllr John Lenton cut the ribbon for the new open space.

Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) added: “The council recognises it has to support our army personnel that live in our great borough.

“We also have to support the families and this park will be a terrific benefit for families, not just from the Broom Farm Estate, but the army families that live across Windsor.”