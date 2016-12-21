LVS Ascot pupils spread the Christmas cheer

Generous pupils for LVS Ascot gave up their time to make Christmas packages for homeless people and sing at a retirement village.

The school's boarders made up 40 Christmas packages which were presented to the London and Slough Run and distributed in Slough on Sunday.

On December 7 members of the school’s senior choir visited retirement village, Denham Garden Village.

They spent an afternoon singing carols and chatting to residents.

Principal Christine Cunniffe said: “There is always a great family atmosphere among parents, staff and pupils at LVS but Christmas takes it to another level.

“Our pupils have shown the true spirit of Christmas in thinking of others at a time which can be especially difficult for some people.”