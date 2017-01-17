Sixth formers at LVS Ascot prepare for life after school

Preparation for life beyond school has started for pupils at LVS Ascot.

Sixth form students were visited by Chobham-based training consultancy Sellmax as part of a series of masterclasses organised by the school in London Road.

The company delivered a full day of training on Tuesday, January 10, on conflict resolution, one of the seven modules of the LVS Advantage Programme.

It was run by Keith Grainger from Sellmax, running the training sessions with business partner Paul Holmes.

He said: “Paul and I have always wished we had more life skills when we went into the working world, and employees are increasingly saying that they are being sent students not prepared for the world of work.

"We are equipping LVS Ascot students with that preparation.”

Students were given the task of solving a 'territory dispute' where two heads of a department were arguing over who should take the bigger office.

Ana Vasylyk, 16, who is a boarder at LVS, said: “I am enjoying the course because it is teaching me things I won’t learn in lessons. Life skills that you don’t expect to pick up at school.”