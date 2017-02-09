Application goes in for bronze war horse statue on Ascot roundabout

A larger than life bronze war horse could be built on a roundabout leading into Ascot if a planning application is successful.

The team behind the War Horse Memorial Project is Alan Carr from Ascot and Susan Osborne, who lives near Brighton, in partnership with the Royal Borough.

The application submitted to the borough is to build the statue on the roundabout opposite Heatherwood Hospital.

The one-and-a-half times life size statue of a horse would sit on a two-metre high plinth on the London Road side of the roundabout and commemorate the eight million horses that died during the First World War.

If approved by the borough, the project, expected to cost about £400,000, will be funded privately.

Part of the money will be raised through the sale of exact replicas of the statue with the rest of the profits going to the Household Cavalry Foundation and Mane Chance Sanctuary in Surrey.

The location for the statue was chosen because of Ascot’s ‘strong association’ with horses.

Susan said: “We have campaigned long and hard to see if it is something people want and the more we talk to people about it the more on board they seem.

“We chose Ascot because it is synonymous with horses.”

If the application is successful it is proposed the statue would be sculpted by Susan Leyland, a specialist equine sculptor.

The roundabout falls within the greenbelt but the application states there are ‘very special circumstances’ to permit the development.

The site was subject to a prior planning application in 2014 for a fountain with jets and lights which was withdrawn in January 2015.

Consultation is open until February 23 and a decision is expected by March 10.