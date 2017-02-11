Hospice care centre will not be lost after Heatherwood Hospital redevelopment

A long-established hospice in Ascot will not be lost with the redevelopment of Heatherwood Hospital.

Paul Bevan House, which has been run by Thames Hospice for the past 12 years, closed at the end of December.

The facility was opened by the Queen in 1995 on land leased from the hospital in memory of Paul Bevan, who died from cancer in 1981.

The Paul Bevan Cancer Foundation was set up by his widow Penelope in 1982 to raise money for Macmillan nurses and eventually the £750,000 needed to build the day centre. Heatherwood Hospital is selling off the land to finance some of the £72m needed for a new hospital.

Martyn Wyatt, former fundraising manager of the hospice, said initial ‘profound disappointment’ at the closure has been allayed by reassurance from Thames Hospice that it will be reinstated at a new site.

For now, all services are being undertaken at Thames Hospice’s centre in Hatch Lane, Windsor, with transport available for Ascot residents.

But plans for a new purpose-built site in Windsor Road, by Bray Lake, are due to be submitted to the borough this year.

The Windsor hospice is at full capacity with up to 10 people a day waiting for care. Hospice bosses are hoping a larger site will solve this problem.

This site will include a new Paul Bevan Centre, providing patient day care services.

Mr Wyatt has been delivering letters to shops and churches around Ascot and Sunningdale, reassuring people that Paul Bevan House will live on.

He said: “My message is that the Paul Bevan House is not lost.

“The fundraising and support from the people of the Ascot area will be part of the necessary funding going forward to enable the exciting new Thames Hospice planned for 2019.”