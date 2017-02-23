Joanna Simpson Foundation welcomes Prime Minister's promise to reform domestic violence laws

A promise by the Prime Minister to transform the way domestic violence and abuse is tackled has been welcomed by the Joanna Simpson Foundation (JSF).

The charity was set up in 2014 by the family and friends of Joanna Simpson, who was killed by her estranged husband Robert Brown.

Its aim was to campaign for a change in the law for those affected by domestic homicide and abuse.

Brown attacked Joanna with a claw hammer in the hallway of her home in Buckhurst Road, Ascot, on Halloween in 2010 while her children, aged 10 and nine at the time, were in the house.

Her body was buried in nearby woodland in the Crown Estate.

Brown was sentenced to 26 years for manslaughter in 2011, after being cleared of murder. Joanna’s family and friends considered it a miscarriage of justice that Brown avoided a murder conviction.

In a statement released on Friday, Theresa May promised ‘no stone will be left unturned’ in her efforts to tackle domestic violence and abuse.

She said the government will work towards bringing forward a Domestic Violence and Abuse Act.

Mrs May described an ‘unacceptable diversity’ in the way it is handled and investigated across the country.

“Although the prosecution of, and convictions for, such offences have started to improve in recent years, there is inconsistency in the use and effectiveness of the various law enforcement measures across the country,” she said.

JSF was started by Joanna’s best friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton and her mother Diana Parkes.

Hetti said: “It is really, really encouraging that Theresa May is looking at this seriously but we are a long way to getting the right changes in place.

“After Joanna was killed the big thing that would have made a real difference was if they properly engaged with the family of the victim.”

She added that the charity welcomes the fact Mrs May highlighted ‘controlling and coercive behaviour’.

“Sadly in Jo’s case, this stage of her relationship with her estranged husband became the trigger for her death, and despite escalating stalking and abuse no effective response from the law was available to her,” Hetti said.

The charity is determined to continue campaigning and is also supporting the Anna Freud Centre which helps children who have been the victims of domestic homicide.

This summer the JSF hopes to host an event at Cowarth Park in Sunningdale to kick start some more fundraising locally.

Visit www.jsfoundation.org.uk to find out more.