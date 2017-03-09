New enclosure at Royal Ascot to feature live music and pop-up bars

A new enclosure featuring live music and pop-up bars is being introduced at Royal Ascot this year.

The Village Enclosure will be the first of its kind to open at the Royal Meeting in more than 100 years with organisers saying it will deliver ‘a new perspective’ to racegoers.

The new area will feature a bandstand along with two other stages that will have live brass, jazz and funk music playing throughout the day’s racing.

Julie Slot, commercial director at Ascot Racecourse, said the introduction of the new enclosure will allow the racecourse to make capacity reductions in other areas of the ground.

Capacity in the Queen Anne Enclosure has been reduced at Royal Ascot from 25,000 to 19,000 since 2011.

Julie said: “Opening the new Village Enclosure allows us to continue making these reductions while accommodating the demand for the Royal Meeting and appetite of a section of our customer base for this more contemporary option.”

Royal Ascot’s origins date back more than two centuries with the meeting taking shape after the introduction of the Gold Cup in 1807.

Her Majesty the Queen continues to be a regular visitor at the meeting and traditionally presents The Gold Cup and The Diamond Jubilee Stakes.