Larkland House Care Home handed 'good' CQC report

Staff were thanked for their hard work by a care home boss following a ‘good’ CQC rating.

Inspectors who visited Larkland House in London Road, Ascot, on Monday January 16, found it to be ‘good’ in all areas.

They reported that residents and their relatives felt safe and ‘benefited from caring relationships with staff’.

The care home is home to about 50 residents, including people with mental health needs, dementia and physical disabilities.

Home manager Caroline Walker said she was ‘extremely proud’ of the team.