Emergency services called after dog walker falls into reservoir

A dog walker fell into a reservoir in Ascot this morning (Wednesday).

Fire crews from Bracknell and Ascot were called to the scene near Winkfield Road at about 11am.

They were joined by an ambulance and a crew from the South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) who assisted the woman and her dog when they got out of the water.

She did not need hospital treatment with her condition being described as ‘cold and wet’.