Councillors reject petition opposing 350 new houses in Ascot

A petition opposing the building of 350 new houses on mainly greenbelt land in the centre of Ascot was rejected by Royal Borough councillors on Thursday night.

The petition called on the Royal Borough 'to not remove this land out of the greenbelt and to not include this site for housing in the Borough Local Plan'.

The petition had gained 1,287 signatures and a number of its supporters were in the packed room at Windsor Guildhall.

Lead petitioner Vikki Grimes, of Winkfield Road, said: "We're not blind to the fact our nation needs houses.

"We now face greenbelt forever being sacrificed with an indiscriminate reliance on housing at unheard of levels.

"The plan serves to amplify concerns about worker access, parking, employment, amenities and a lack of infrastructure.

"We ask for transparent, startegic joined up planning for the Ascot area."

The proposed development on either side of Ascot High Street will involve the loss of many mature trees which frame the street.

Councillor for Ascot and Cheapside, David Hilton (Con) said he had read developers the riot act after a meeting in December about how traffic and parking will be best managed.

Cllr Chritine Bateson (Con, Sunningdale), principal member for neighbourhood planning and Ascot & The Sunnings, added: "I will not be lending my support to this petition as I feel things are starting to go in the right direction."