In pictures: Ascot Racecourse hosts Spring Family Raceday

Sheep racing, wood carving and stilt walkers were just some of the entertainment on display at Ascot's Spring Family Raceday on Sunday.

A gloriously sunny day made for an excellent day out as race fans and families descended on the race course.

Away from the track there was something for everyone with countryside-themed dog demonstrations, a Bygone Country Skills demo, willow bank making, an animal petting farm and falconry and duck displays.

Although the highlight of the day was the Lamb National were several sheep raced around a track to the delight of children and adults alike.

Ratso was the winner of the ferret races and there were long queues for children to have their picture taken with Peter Rabbit and the Gruffalo.

In between races stilt walkers, jugglers and a lady blowing giant bubbles added to the entertainment.

Antoni Ross from Bygone Country Skills was demonstrating woodcraft to the children.

He said: "Today I've mostly been showing people how to safely use the lathe.

"It's my third year here and I think this has been the busiest.

Andrew Frost, chainsaw sculptor, was carving a face into a tree stump.

The fine art graduate said: "I used to be a forester before I started doing this.

"I do about seven or eight shows like this a year, I like it because it's something different.

"People are always very curious."

Watch a video of the Lamb National below.