Sisters travel from New Zealand to scatter mother's ashes in Ascot

Three sisters from New Zealand travelled halfway round the world to scatter their mother’s ashes in Ascot.

Joan Waters, nee Fawdry, was brought up at children’s home Grenville House in the town.

She initially lived at the Maurice Home for Girls in Ealing run by the Waifs and Strays Society but all the girls were moved out to the countryside in 1939 when the Second World War broke out.

Even though she moved to New Zealand in the Fifties she always talked fondly about her time growing up in the town.

Joan, who was a nurse, died aged 85 in November 2015 following heart problems.

On Thursday, March 30, her three daughters Jacqueline Kreyl, 61, Kaye Jervis, 57, and Kim Bowen, 55, made the trip from Johnsonville, in Wellington, New Zealand to Ascot.

They wanted to spread half of her ashes where she was brought up.

The trio was joined at All Saints Church by 90-year-old Gwen Dearsley, of Eastcote, Middlesex, who grew up at the home with Mrs Waters.

It was run by a woman called Dorothy Payton and housed 25 girls as well as her own two sons, one of whom was killed in the war.

Daughter Kaye said: “Mum told us about attending Ascot Heath School and walking up with all the children in crocodile style.

“She used to do wooding duty, collecting firewood branches with other Maurice Home girls from Englemere Wood for the fires.”

Mrs Dearsley recalled they used to sing while collecting logs from the woods.

It was in the woods behind the home where happy memories were made that her daughters decided to spread Mrs Waters’ ashes.

Mrs Dearsley said: “These three girls have come halfway across the world to lay her ashes where she was brought up as an orphan.

“Even though I am 90 years old I don’t forget the kindness shown to me by Mrs Payton all those years ago.”

She said she remembers travelling to school with Mrs Waters and the pair kept in touch despite the distance.

In the Eighties she made the trip out to visit the Waters family after Joan’s husband Frank died.