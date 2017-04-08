Pupils attend classes on a trip back to the Victorian era

iPads were swapped for quills and chalkboards as pupils from an Ascot school took a trip back to the Victorian era.

Youngsters from LVS Ascot, in London Road, travelled to Reading Museum where they took part in a range of interactive sessions as part of their Humanities Week.

They dressed in uniforms that 19th century children would have worn and learnt about the punishments dished out to misbehaving pupils.

Later on in the week junior school pupils had an assembly on LVS's history, which dates back to 1803, before giving presentations to their families about what they had learnt.

LVS principal Christine Cunniffe said: “One of our aims is to develop caring, confident citizens for the future and our children demonstrated the confidence they are building here during some excellent presentations.”

Humanities Week took place from March 27 to March 31.