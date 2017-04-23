Kayakers from Heathfield School paddle 125 miles for charity

A team of kayakers from Heathfield School tested their endurance by paddling 125 miles over the Easter weekend.

Sixth-formers from the school in London Road, Ascot, took part in the annual International Devizes to Westminster Canoe Race which sees competitors travel along the Kennet and Avon Canal and River Thames.

Millie Geddes, Katy Smyth-Osbourne, Thea Lumley, Gabi de Ferrer and Franny Hunt-Davis were joined by Izzi Harte from Seaford College as they competed in the Junior Doubles category.

The race started on Good Friday with the girls finally arriving in the capital four days later.

Kathryn de Ferrer, director of pastoral and co-curricular activities at Heathfield School, said: “Hats off to these girls for their brilliant teamwork and memorable achievement.”

The team raised £3,500 for the Cornish Air Ambulance.