Jail for Ascot property developer who used fraud to fund 'affluent lifestyle'

A property developer who used fraud and tax evasion to fund an affluent lifestyle and multi-million pound Ascot home was sentenced to jail at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Keith Conner, 55, was handed a three year and seven month jail term after pleading guilty to five offences.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) discovered that in June 2011 Conner hijacked the details of Pruton Investment Holding Ltd in the British Virgin Islands to buy and sell a home in Kensington, London.

Conner then forged a Power of Attorney document in the name of a Malaysian businessman to transfer the £309,000 profit from the sale into a company bank account he controlled.

A similar property deal in October 2011 involved the purchase and immediate sale of a business property in Kensington.

Conner again hijacked a company's detail to commit the fraud, this time UK-based Bishopsgate Homes Ltd.

Investigations showed that signatures had been forged on contracts, which led to £331,000 in profit from the sale which was paid into another bank account Conner controlled.

Bishopsgate Homes Ltd's directors had no involvement in the transaction.

No profit from either sale was declared to HMRC, meaning tax was not paid. Conner evaded £150,000 in VAT for the business property.

The conman used counterfeit ‘proof of funds’ letters and was trading while disqualified as a company director.

Conner enjoyed an affluent lifestyle in a multi-million pound property in Coronation Road, Ascot, at the time of the fraud, and now lives in Romsey, Hampshire.

He was charged in September 2014 and in January 2016 pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud by false representation, possession or control of articles for use in connection with fraud, being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of tax and contravening a company director’s disqualification order.

Sentencing has been delayed to allow Conner time to sell his Ascot home to pay any future confiscation order, which was set at £640,709. This includes £150,000 to be paid to HMRC for the evaded VAT.

Conner was disqualified as a company director for a further seven years.