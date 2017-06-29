Love-Struck Aussie hopes to find mystery woman from Royal Ascot

A love-struck racegoer is trying to track down a mystery woman that he met at Royal Ascot.

Ray Donovan, from Brisbane, Australia, is currently holidaying in the UK and spent the day at Ascot Racecourse on Friday (Jun23).

During the racing, he met two women in the Queen Anne Enclosure and soon got chatting to one of them.

Ray said: “I met her through the fact she was helping her friend sort out her hair and I saw them and she called me over.

“We got talking and she wanted me to spend the rest of the day with her.

“Her friend said they were going down to the entertainment area but I went to the toilet and when I returned I couldn’t find them.”

The mystery woman had dark hair, was in her 40s and was wearing a black hat with feathers which had pull down netting.

Her friend told Ray that she worked in a ‘high-powered job’ in Windsor.

The Australian, who works as a racehorse breeder in his homeland, is now hoping to make contact with her before he returns to Australia.

He added: “I know it seems ridiculous but this has never happened before in my life and I just can’t explain it.

“I’m very taken by her.”

Call Ray on 07514943927 or email raynewfarm@gmail.com if you’re the mystery woman.