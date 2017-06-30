Police appeal for witnesses to Tommy Robinson fight at Royal Ascot

Police are appealing for witnesses following a brawl which took place at Ascot Racecourse.

The incident happened in one of the racecourse’s car parks at about 7pm on Saturday.

It involved two white men, aged in their mid 20s or 30s, who were smartly dressed. One of the men is thought to have suffered an injury as a result and the cause of the fight is currently unknown.

One of the two involved was the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL), Tommy Robinson.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, has posted a video on his YouTube channel of the fight, which says he ‘acted in self-defence’.

No arrests have been made.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Emma Brown of Force CID based at Maidenhead, said: “I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident and has any information relating to it to get in touch.

“This incident happened at a busy time, and dash cam footage of the altercation has already appeared in the media.

“We also know that various people intervened to break up the fight, and we are therefore hopeful that there will be a number of people who witnessed the altercation and have information which could help our investigation.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.