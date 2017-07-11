Police appeal to find 'distinctive' jewellery stolen from Sunninghill home

‘Distinctive’ jewellery has been stolen from a house in Sunninghill.

The theft took place at a property in Cavendish Meads in the early hours of Sunday, June 11.

The stolen goods included a gold nugget weighing 1 troy ounce, a Cartouche pendant with Egyptian symbols, a millennium ingot engraved with the serial number 1743 and a gold chain.

Police issued an appeal today (Tuesday) asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Details of who took the jewellery are still unknown.

Investigating officer Police Constable Peter Dorling, from Maidenhead Police Station, said: “The jewellery stolen is very distinctive due to the unusual designs. I hope the photos will help to jog the memories of anybody that may have information about these stolen items.”