Nursery school celebrates anniversary in traditional Hawaiian style

A nursery school held a luau to celebrate its second anniversary.

Children and staff from Storybook Montessori Nursery School, in Ascot High Street, donned garlands made of flowers and decorated cakes at the traditional Hawaiian party.

The event, which took place on Thursday, July 20, also helped raise money for Berkshire-based charity Daisy’s Dream, which supports children and families who have been affected by life-threatening illness.

Mary Brosnan founded the nursery school in 2015.

It aims to help youngsters develop by giving them the freedom to learn at their own pace through interaction with staff, the environment and their friends.

Mary said: “Our second year is particularly exciting as we see our first children graduate to primary schools.”