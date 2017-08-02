A-level student from LVS Ascot elected as parish councillor

An aspiring politician from an Ascot school has been elected as a parish councillor.

Jordan Masters, 18, has only just completed his A-levels at LVS Ascot but now has a seat on Winkfield Parish Council.

Representing the Conservatives, Jordan picked up 59 per cent of the vote against Labour candidate Michael Karim to claim victory in the Ascot Priory ward on Thursday, July 20.

Last year the teenager got a taste of parliamentary life by completing a week’s work experience in the office of MP for Bournemouth West, Alderney and Branksome East, Conor Burns.

Christine Cunniffe, LVS Ascot principal, said: “Jordan’s dedication has been fantastic in gaining the experience, supported by the school, that has allowed him to achieve this important position in the local community.

“We wish him all the best in his new role."