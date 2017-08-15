Plans for £90m redevelopment of Heatherwood Hospital recommended for refusal

Planning officers at the Royal Borough have recommended that an application to redevelop Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot is refused ahead of next week’s planning meeting.

The report published today describes the £90m plans as inappropriate and harmful to the greenbelt.

It adds that the proposal in its current form would have an impact on priority woodland habitat and be detrimental to heritage assets in the area.

A special meeting to decide the hospital’s future will take place at the Royal Berkshire Hotel in London Road, Sunninghill, on Tuesday, August 22 at 7pm.