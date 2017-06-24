Windsor concert will raise money for Reuben's Fight

A West End star turned lawyer has gathered a range of performers for a charity concert.

It will raise money for Reuben's Fight in aid of three-year-old Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who is suffering from a rare cancer called neuroblastoma.

His family hope to seek treatment not yet available in the UK at a cost of about £250,000.

Jane Bardos, of Chiltern Road, lives opposite Reuben's grandparents.

She has children of similar ages to Reuben's mum Jess — Clara, four, Ilona, three and eight-month-old Max.

When Jane found out about Reuben's illness she wanted to do something to help.

“When I heard about Reuben it hit me like a ton of bricks, it made me see it could happen to anyone," she said.

“Jess has been such a strong and amazing woman.”

Jane was a professional actress for seven years and played Christine in Phantom of the Opera in 2005.

After her role in Phantom she gave up acting to retrain as a lawyer, specialising in entertainment law.

She will take to the stage alongside others for a night of performances including the Susan Handy Dance School and 20-year-old Bray singer Ethan Beckley, who is training at the Italia Conti theatre school.

The concert is on Sunday, July 2 at St John the Baptist Church in Windsor High Street.

Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/concert-for-reubens-fight-tickets-33559618723 for tickets and more details.