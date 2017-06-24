Windsor concert will raise money for Reuben's Fight

Jane Bardos
A West End star turned lawyer has gathered a range of performers for a charity concert.
It will raise money for Reuben's Fight in aid of three-year-old Reuben Virdee, from Furze Platt, who is suffering from a rare cancer called neuroblastoma.
His family hope to seek treatment not yet available in the UK at a cost of about £250,000.
Jane Bardos, of Chiltern Road, lives opposite Reuben's grandparents.
She has children of similar ages to Reuben's mum Jess — Clara, four, Ilona, three and eight-month-old Max.
When Jane found out about Reuben's illness she wanted to do something to help.
“When I heard about Reuben it hit me like a ton of bricks, it made me see it could happen to anyone," she said.
“Jess has been such a strong and amazing woman.”
Jane was a professional actress for seven years and played Christine in Phantom of the Opera in 2005.
After her role in Phantom she gave up acting to retrain as a lawyer, specialising in entertainment law.
She will take to the stage alongside others for a night of performances including the Susan Handy Dance School and 20-year-old Bray singer Ethan Beckley, who is training at the Italia Conti theatre school.
The concert is on Sunday, July 2 at St John the Baptist Church in Windsor High Street.
Visit eventbrite.co.uk/e/concert-for-reubens-fight-tickets-33559618723 for tickets and more details.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
Catch up on the general election count for Maidenhead, Windsor, Slough and Beaconsfield as it happened.
Trains travelling to and from London Paddington are facing 'major disruption' this afternoon, with some services set to be delayed by up to an hour, cancelled or revised.