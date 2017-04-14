Windsor Road residents back parish council in objecting to new hospice

Residents in Windsor Road have backed Bray Parish Council’s decision to object to a new base for Thames Hospice in the village.

The Advertiser reported last week that the parish council voted to object to plans for a new 28-bed hospice and education centre at Bray Lake, off Windsor Road.

The new home for Thames Hospice would combine Paul Bevan House in Ascot and Pine Lodge in Windsor.

Anu Chawla, who lives opposite the proposed site, echoed the parish council’s concerns.

She said: “I’m really concerned about the loss of our view. This is the only greenbelt left in the area.

“Our traffic congestion is already so bad, we’re going to have increased pollution.

“The problem is, it is in a flood plain and it is the only piece of beauty left in this road.”

There are about 10 public objections to the planning application so far, including a petition signed by nearly 40 Windsor Road residents.

The hospice was given the option to buy the land for £195,000 in September when it announced plans to relocate, holding two public meetings in Windsor and Ascot.

Chief executive Debbie Raven said: “We shared news of our option to buy the land at Bray Lake in September, on our website and social media channels, as well as with the local media.

“We are grateful to have received such a generous option to purchase the land. This will allow us to build the best possible facility to provide the expert palliative and end-of-life care local people so desperately need.”

In response to the discounted land purchase, Anu added: “I think the motive to offer something cheaply to the hospice is wonderful but if they had done this somewhere else where it wasn’t affecting the local residents it would hold more water.”

Ms Raven stressed she is ‘more than happy’ to meet residents to discuss the plans.

The consultation closes on April 19 and a decision is expected by June 15.