Business awards entries expected to top 100

Entries for this year’s Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards are expected to top 100 by the time the registration deadline closes on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony will recognise excellence across 12 categories in businesses of all sizes and industries in the area.

The president of Maidenhead and District Chamber of Commerce, Olu Odeniyi, is urging businesses to finish their applications before registration closes and said it would be nice to see a few more entries in the Best Entrepreneur and Best National Retailer Awards.

Best National Retailers must be located in 10 or more UK cities while entrepreneurs must demonstrate they have achieved sustained levels of business growth.

Mr Odeniyi said: “We’re now expecting over 100 entries from across the full range of categories. I’m delighted to see so many organisations taking the opportunity to increase their exposure at a time of increased uncertainty due to Brexit.

“Even if companies aren’t shortlisted, they can still register for the awards ceremony dinner and join 350 business people for a time of peer encouragement, networking and fun – all businesses can gain from attending.

“This Friday is the very last chance to enter the awards.

“National retailers, those with product and/or service innovations and entrepreneurs shouldn’t waste anytime in nominating their companies for the corresponding awards.”

The awards will culminate in a celebratory dinner where the winners will be announced.

Olympic gold medal winner Adrian Moorhouse will be the compere for the evening and there will be an opportunity to further network with a disco and dancing.

It will take place at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead on Friday, September 15.

For more information about the awards visit www.mwbusinessawards.com or for completed applications email entries@mwbusinessawards.com

The Advertiser is also sponsoring one of the 12 categories – the Best Independent Retailer Award, which recognises businesses with under three stores that can demonstrate community value.

Register for the Best Independent Retailer by emailing retaileraward@baylismedia.co.uk or visit www.mwbusinessawards.com