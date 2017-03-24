Political rivalries could be renewed following councillor resignation in Clewer North

Political rivalries could be renewed in Windsor’s Clewer North ward following the resignation of a councillor.

John Collins stepped down from his position last week, triggering a by-election which could see the Conservative Group go head-to-head with the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA) for the vacant Royal Borough seat.

Kevin Chapman, chairman of the WWRA, said the resignation has provided the association with an opportunity ‘to have a voice in the town hall'.

He said: “It’s never healthy for someone to have such a large majority that they can effectively do what they like.

“The more opposition we can put in the better.”

During the Royal Borough elections in 2015, the contest for power in Clewer North was marred by accusations of dirty politics.

Flyers with the slogan ‘Don’t let the Liberal Democrats in through the back door’ were circulated by some Conservative candidates in reference to the WWRA-sponsored candidate Wisdom Da Costa.

The Conservatives argued that the independent candidate was deceiving voters about his political allegiances as he had previously run as a Liberal Democrat in Slough.

Disputes also broke out on Twitter after it emerged that former Deputy Mayor and then Conservative councillor James Evans signed nomination forms for two Dedworth residents to stand as independent candidates in Clewer North. He was accused of doing so to split the non-Tory vote.

The WWRA has said it will decide whether to sponsor candidates for the upcoming by-election during its AGM on Monday.

The Conservative Group has already announced Dedworth resident Lars Swann as its candidate for the empty seat.

Nomination papers for the position can be obtained from Maidenhead Town Hall and completed papers must be hand delivered to the same location between Monday, March 27, and Tuesday, April 4.

If the election is contested, the poll will take place on Thursday, May 4, between 7am and 10pm.