Three throw hats into ring for Clewer North by-election

A three-way tussle for the vacant borough council seat in Windsor’s Clewer North ward looks likely in the upcoming by-election.

Residents will go to the polls on Thursday, May 4 after Conservative councillor John Collins resigned due to ‘personal reasons’.

The Conservative Group swiftly announced Dedworth resident Lars Swann as its chosen candidate for the empty seat last week. But two more names have now been thrown into the running with Amy Tisi set to represent Windsor Liberal Democrats, while former councillor Wisdom Da Costa has been approved as a candidate by the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA).

Mr Da Costa had a 10-month stint as a Royal Borough councillor from July 2014 to May 2015 when he replaced long-serving Independent councillor Cynthia Endacott who sadly died in May 2014.

But during the 2015 General Election, he failed to retain his seat and lost out to Conservative MP Adam Afriyie for the town’s parliamentary seat.

He said: “We have a track record of taking a stand on issues important to our residents such as housing, planning, residents’ health, roads, aircraft noise, fire station cover, and management of council funding.”

Mrs Tisi, who lives off Parsonage Lane with her husband Julian, has lived in Windsor for six years and helped set up the Baby Bank Windsor charity which provides newborn starter kits and pre-loved clothes to expectant mums.

The 34-year-old, who joined the party following the EU referendum, said: “When this by-election came up it seemed like a really good opportunity to get an alternative voice and get a bit more diversity in the council.

“I don’t feel like issues including the development of greenbelt land in Windsor have been handled well.”

Mr Swann, who runs accountancy firm The Bean Counters, says if he is elected he will try and reduce the number of houses the council is proposing to build near Squire’s Garden Centre under the Borough Local Plan.

The site has been earmarked for more than 600 homes.

He added: “I appreciate there is always housing demand but I would like to see the numbers reduced.”

The council would not confirm whether any other candidates are standing. The deadline is Tuesday at 4pm.