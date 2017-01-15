Concerns as Colnbrook looks set to lose only GP practice

Concerns have been raised over the decision to shut Colnbrook’s only GP surgery at the end of February.

Langley Health Centre applied to NHS England to close its Colnbrook High Street branch due to a significant rent increase for its building.

It plans to move Colnbrook patients to the Langley practice in Common Road which is just under two miles away.

Colnbrook Community Association secretary Charles Burke fears this will put pressure on the Colnbrook GP’s 6,500 patients.

The 66-year-old said: “Colnbrook has a lot of people of my age who are older people, who would find it very difficult to get to the Langley Health Centre. I’m a bit disappointed in Colnbrook Parish Council because there’s been no follow-up from the consultation.”

In August and September 2016 the parish council held public consultations with doctors and residents on potential options for a Colnbrook building.

Mr Burke said it went well and he was left with the impression the council and the practice would push to get a Colnbrook site.

After hearing the latest news on Tuesday, Mr Burke said: “People in the village are going to be absolutely devastated. I’m getting personal messages telling me there are plenty of vacant properties they could use. We’re very, very disappointed.”

East Berkshire Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCG), which co-ordinate health services in the area, said GPs explored many options but were unable to find a Colnbrook premises.

The centre’s managing partner Dr Nazaff Adam said his practice will continue working with Colnbrook Parish Council, Slough Borough Council and Slough CCG to find an alternative.

Slough CCG’s associate director of primary care, Alex Tilley, said: “We understand that some patients may be worried about these proposed changes.

“We would like to reassure them that they will continue to receive good treatment at the nearby Langley Health Centre, which has recently had investment to extend its premises.”

This was echoed by the parish council.

To ease the changeover the health centre will provide flexible appointment times, ring-fenced appointments for Colnbrook residents, home visits and increased parking.