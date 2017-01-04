Datchet housing development plans to go on display at drop-in session

Residents can give their feedback on housing development plans for Datchet during a drop-in session at Datchet Village Hall.

The village has been earmarked for more than 350 new homes as part of the proposed Royal Borough Local Plan.

A display showcasing the plans will be on show tomorrow (Thursday) at the Village Hall, in Allen Way, from 5pm to 9pm.

Members of the public can also get more information on Datchet’s Neighbourhood Plan and the River Thames Scheme during the drop-in session.

The flood alleviation scheme, which is estimated to cost £476 million, aims to reduce the risk of flooding between Datchet and Teddington by building a new flood channel between 30 to 60 metres wide and 17 kilometres long.

Call the Datchet Parish Council clerk on 01753 773499 for details.