Datchet resident hits out at plans to place lamppost outside her home

The decision to move a lamppost from outside a curry house to a nearby row of cottages is ‘about health and safety’, according to a Royal Borough councillor.

The towering street light is currently positioned outside Spices, in Mays Crossing, but the borough’s transport and highways department now plans to move it to the corner of the neighbouring Mays Cottage.

Juanita Almond, who lives in Mays Cottage, says the move will cause the front of her house to be lit up throughout the night.

She said: “It is totally unreasonable and unacceptable to have your house lit up by lampposts just because someone [Spices] wants it moved.

“What we want to know is, if the lamppost has been there for 25 years, why has it suddenly become a health and safety issue?”

Juanita, who has lived in the village for more than 30 years, added that Datchet Parish Council had been assured by the borough’s highways and transport team in November that the lamppost would not be moved from outside Spices and she accused the council of backtracking on its promise.

At its last meeting on December 12, the parish council said it would not support the decision to move the lamppost.

But the village’s councillor for the Royal Borough, Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet), said the council’s highways inspectors decided it needed to be moved for health and safety reasons.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from disabled and blind people that they can’t get by because the lamppost is right in the middle of the pavement,” he said.

“The highways inspectors have been out to look at this and have decided it’s in a dangerous position.

“It’s got nothing to do with Spices, it’s about health and safety.”

Parish councillor Ian Thompson told the Express that the matter was not closed and discussions are ongoing with the relevant parties.