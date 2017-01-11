Fears Datchet housing plans would see village 'swamped' by traffic

Datchet could become ‘swamped’ by traffic if 360 homes are built as part of the proposed Borough Local Plan, according to a parish councillor.

Residents got the chance to view the borough’s plans for future housing development in the village during a drop-in session at Datchet Village Hall, organised by Datchet Parish Council, on Thursday, January 5.

Three sites including land in Priory Road, near Churchmead School, land near Riding Court Road and land north of Eton Road have all been identified for housing.

But parish councillor Peter Durban said the village couldn’t cope with more cars on the road.

He said: “I’ve been living here since 1979 and traffic has always been a problem.

“If the council wants to build 360 homes that’s going to mean another 800 or so extra vehicles so the village is going to be swamped.”

Cllr Jesse Grey (Con, Datchet) and Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield), the borough’s cabinet member for planning, fielded questions from a packed out village hall during the evening.

Residents warned about the dangers of building homes on land in danger of flooding.

Adrian Giddins, who lives with his wife Lesley in London Road nearby to one of the proposed sites, said: “I understand the need for houses but I just feel that a big influx of houses will decrease the village atmosphere.

“We keep on trying to keep the village as a village and doing this sort of development is only going to change the character.”

Cllr Jesse Grey told the Express that the borough had worked hard to find the most suitable sites for development but conceded no site would be perfect.

He added: “What we need to understand is this is a government driven process and no matter what sites we pick there’s always going to be an impact.

“It’s not going to be perfected but we’re trying to find the best solution.”

Residents also got the chance to receive an update on the multi-million pound Lower Thames Scheme, which aims to build a 17km long flood channel to protect villages including Datchet from flooding.