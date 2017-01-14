Author Josh Lacey inspires young writers at Datchet school

Young writers were inspired to get creative with the visit of a children's author to Datchet this week.

Josh Lacey, who has written The Dragonsitter and Bearkeeper, spent time with each class at St Mary's Primary Academy in The Green.

He visited the school on Monday and spent the week working with pupils to 'develop a love of writing’.

The visit was organised by year four and English teacher Naomi Corcoran.

"I think already they are excited and motivated about writing,” she said.

First Josh spoke to the children about himself and what inspired him, then got them to write their own story about the River Thames.

He said: "They have had a lot of questions and there has been a lot of interest so far, it is very nice.

"I go into schools a lot but not usually for a whole week."

Some of the stories were due to be read out a special assembly before going on display at the school.