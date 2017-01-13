Datchet without Post Office after high street service closes

The sudden closure of Datchet Post Office means the village could be without the service for six months.

The Post Office operating from Datchet Food and Wine closed on Thursday, January 5.

It first opened at the High Street location in October 2015, with the promise of opening until 10pm every day.

But a Post Office spokeswoman confirmed the shop’s owner was not providing this, which is the reason it has closed.

Now the village is without the service while the company looks for another site.

Royal Borough ward councillor for Datchet, Jesse Grey (Con), said: “We are very disappointed that the contract has terminated.

“It is unfortunate but I can see both sides. From the shop owner’s point of view there is no point opening it if it is not being used.

“We tried our best to get both parties together but the Post Office has made the decision to terminate the contract.”

Datchet Parish Council hosted a ‘post office community surgery’ in November due to ‘ongoing negative feedback from several residents’.

Residents had a chance to air their concerns, with the parish council reporting back to the shop owner.

Parish councillor Kate Fitzgerald said the parish is working with the Post Office and is keen to get the service back in the village as soon as possible.

She said: “It is very sad to see it closed.

“So many villagers are wanting to see it back in action and we need to make sure people can access the Post Office in the village.”

The Post Office is now looking for Datchet businesses willing to take on the service.

When one is chosen there will be a six-week public consultation period.

For now, the closest branches are in Wraysbury, Eton and Old Windsor.

The owner of Datchet Food and Wine declined to comment.