'Glorious' restored steeple revealed at Datchet church

Stone carvings and a restored steeple have been revealed at St Mary the Virgin Church in Datchet.

Scaffolding on the top part of the church in The Green was taken down by Thursday, January 19, after it went up in September.

As well as essential repairs to the steeple’s stonework and replacing the blue clock face, the church commissioned a carving of former treasurer Ron Piggott.

Ron was the driving force behind securing funding but died on October 10, aged 82, and did not get a chance to see the work completed.

The restoration project has cost about £100,000 but the church still needs to pay £840 to cover scaffolding costs.

The Rev Peter Wyard said: “We are very pleased with the appearance. It is looking glorious in pictures.”

There are still finishing touches to be carried out on the finished restoration but it is expected to be unveiled by the end of February.

To make a donation towards the costs, call Peter Wyard on 01753 580467.