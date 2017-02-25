Datchet care home pioneers interactive game for people with dementia

A care home in Datchet is pioneering a new piece of interactive equipment which aims to keep people living with dementia mentally stimulated.

The Tovertafel game, also known as the Magic Table, projects light animations of moving images including floating butterflies and fish onto a table.

People can then use their hands to interact with the colourful images and change their movements.

Eton House Residential Home, in Eton Road, is now making use of the game, which aims to help people living with moderate to severe dementia.

John Ramsay, 32, from London, helped launch Tovertafel in the UK after his father, David, was diagnosed with the illness when John was just 12-years-old.

He said: “When my father was diagnosed I was acutely aware of how hard it was to connect with him.

“Dementia is associated with people much older than my father and it’s not often given the attention so people living with it aren’t getting the stimulation that they need.

“This is what we’re trying to tap into.”

David, a former consultant at Guy’s Hospital and St Thomas’ Hospital in London, sadly died in 2006.

The Tovertafel game is the brainchild of Dutch woman Hester Le Riche.