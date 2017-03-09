Pensioner ties herself to lamppost in protest to its removal

A pensioner tied herself to a lamppost this morning (Thursday) in protest against its removal.

Gillian David, 79, of Queen’s Road, Datchet, was joined by her husband Peter at about 7.30am as the pair demonstrated against the removal of the street light outside Spices restaurant in Mays Crossing.

In January, the council’s highways and transport team said it planned to move the lamppost from outside the curry house to the corner of neighbouring May’s Cottage for ‘health and safety reasons’.

The council said it had requests to move the lamppost from disabled and blind people because they could not get past. Highways inspectors went out to look at it and decided it was in a dangerous position.

Juanita Almond, who lives in Mays Cottage, said at the time the move would see her house lit up throughout the night.

But today workers started digging up ground to scrap the lamppost altogether, which prompted a one-hour protest from Gillian and her husband.

Juanita, who brought coffee out for her protesting neighbours, said: “It’s a waste of taxpayer’s money. They’ve [the council] looked for every reason they can to move that lamppost and nobody has spoken to us.

"I tried not to encourage Gillian but I thought 'good on her'."

The Royal Borough have been contacted for comment.