Woman's body recovered from Jubilee River

David Lee

A woman’s body was discovered in the Jubilee River today (Thursday).

Police officers were called to the river, near Slough Road in Datchet, at about 12.50pm following reports that a body had been spotted in the water.

The woman’s body was recovered but she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.

Emergency services are currently at the site carrying out an investigation and road closures are in place.

