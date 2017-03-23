Woman's body recovered from Jubilee River

A woman’s body was discovered in the Jubilee River today (Thursday).
Police officers were called to the river, near Slough Road in Datchet, at about 12.50pm following reports that a body had been spotted in the water.
The woman’s body was recovered but she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene.
Emergency services are currently at the site carrying out an investigation and road closures are in place.
Comments
Most Shared
Top Ten Articles
A popular cafe in Windsor faces an uncertain future after it was placed on a rolling one month lease, according to its owner.
The wife of a Windsor grandfather who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has said she lost 'my husband and my best friend'.