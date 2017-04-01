Datchet school raises hundreds for Battersea Old Windsor

A school has raised hundreds of pounds to help the Battersea Old Windsor Dogs and Cats Home in Priest Hill.

Staff at Churchmead School ran a series of raffles over the last six months and pupils handed over £480 at the home on Monday.

Toni Younger, the communications manager at the Priory Way school, said she and the pupils were impressed with the home’s facilities and were ‘quite blown away with it all’.

“They do such a good job,” she said.

“They have so many volunteers.

“It’s a local charity. We have given to various children’s charities which are nationwide.

“This time we wanted to give back to the community instead.

She is now planning on running a ‘peanut butter appeal’ after the Easter holidays, as dogs like the food as a treat.

Toni hoped the school will put on further events with Battersea Old Windsor.