'Poop Patrol' initiative aims to stamp out dog fouling in Datchet

On-the-spot fines will be handed out to dog walkers who fail to clear up their pet’s mess as part of Datchet Parish Council’s ‘Poop Patrol’ initiative.

The parish council says dog fouling is getting worse in the village with Datchet Recreation Ground a particular trouble spot.

On Thursday, Royal Borough community wardens Matthew Barry and Duncan Dimbleby were joined by PCSO Les Bradfield as they walked around the village meeting dog owners to warn about the health hazards of dog fouling.

New banners with the message ‘No Messin’, Bag It, Bin It’ are now also on display at the recreation ground in Green Lane.

Parish councillor Kate Fitzgerald said: “We have launched this initiative to eradicate dog fouling in the village.

“Enforcement is vital and offenders will be fined.”

Community wardens will have the power to dish out £60 on-the-spot fines for those who don’t clear up their pet’s mess.

Fines can increase to as much as £1,000 for repeat offenders.