UPDATE: Police appeal for information after woman is raped in Datchet woodland

Police have cordoned off a wooded area in Datchet after a woman was raped last night (Wednesday).

At about 10.20pm the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking along London Road after she had left Datchet Railway Station.

A man, described as Asian and believed to be in his mid 30s to mid 40s, approached her and spoke to her but she ignored him.

He then grabbed her and hauled her into a wooded area of land at the junction of Majors Farm Road, Ditton Road and London Road before raping her.

Police say the attacker was of average build with receding black hair, which is longer on top but shaved on the sides, and had a prominent nose.

He was wearing a smart jacket or blazer, a dark patterned scarf and blue jeans. He was also carrying a large black umbrella with a wooden handle and small bag with a strap across his shoulder.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Stuart Brangwin, said: “This is a very distressing incident, and we are making extensive enquiries and carrying out a thorough investigation.

“The victim is receiving support from specialist officers.

“We are asking anyone who might have information surrounding this incident to come forward.

“This is an extremely detailed description of the offender and I am hoping that someone will recognise the man and contact police immediately.

“I am keen to talk to anyone who has seen a man matching this description following a woman, acting suspiciously or alternatively has seen a man running away from the Ditton Road and London Road junction shortly after 10.50pm last night.

“In light of this incident there will be an increased police presence and a scene watch is in place.”

Anyone with concerns or information about this incident should speak to one of our officers or call 101.