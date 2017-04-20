Police charge 34-year-old man in connection with Datchet rape

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape of a teenager in Datchet.

Kapil Dogra, who lives in High Street, Addlestone, Surrey, has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a female to engage in sexual activity.

He was charged last night (Wednesday) in connection with an incident in London Road at about 10.20pm on Wednesday, April 12, and has been remanded in custody.

He will appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).