Pre-1905 cars recreate historic journey to Datchet

A fleet of pre-1905 cars descended onto Datchet Village Green on Sunday as motorists relived the first ever recorded car journey in England.

On July 5 1895, history was made when Evelyn Ellis drove his car from Micheldever Station, near Winchester, 56 miles to his home in Datchet.

To celebrate the achievement, known as the Ellis Journey, the De Dion Bouton Club held a display of pre-1905 cars just outside of Winchester on Saturday before making the trip to Datchet on Sunday morning.

The historic motor club hopes to make the journey a yearly event.

Most of the 21 cars could reach speeds of 25 mph on flat land and one of the fastest models could race up to 40 mph.

"We had cyclists overtaking us, you might be able to walk on faster," said event organiser Lawrie Smith.

"They're quite a challenge to drive," said the petrolhead, adding that the cars are very vulnerable to breakdowns.

"Every time you go out you don't know whether you're going to get there or not."

The enthusiast from New Forest said: "We've had a fantastic response.

"We expect it to be a bigger event next year."