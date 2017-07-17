Fire destroys 10 acres of corn in Datchet

A fire destroyed about 10 acres of corn in Datchet today (Monday).

Crews from Slough, Windsor and Langley fire stations were called to a corn field near The Myrke shortly after 1pm.

Firefighters from Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes, Gerrards Cross, and a Surrey Fire and Rescue Crew from Egham Fire Station joined them to tackle the blaze.

They used fire beaters and four hose reel jets to douse the flames and stayed on the scene for about an hour and a half.

The field was made up of about 40 acres of standing corn, of which 10 acres has been destroyed.

Station manager Alan Battman, who attended the incident, said: “The crews worked quickly to get the situation under control and prevent the spread of the fire.

“In hot, dry conditions like this a fire can spread quickly, so if you do see a fire in the countryside, please report it to us by calling 999 as soon as possible.”