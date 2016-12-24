SECTION INDEX

Christmas tree in Dedworth for the second year

For the second time a Christmas tree has been set up in Dedworth Road.

Last year the tree, which is sponsored by estate agents Horler & Associates, was vandalised.

Undeterred, Clewer South councillors Ed Wilson and Mike Airey went ahead and made sure Dedworth has its own Christmas tree for the second year running.

Cllr Wilson said ‘the tree brightens up Dedworth and is appreciated by young and not so young residents. 

“We are very grateful to Horler & Associates for sponsoring the tree this year and hope that it will be free from vandalism this year.”

