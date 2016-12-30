Second award for family-run Dedworth shop

For the second year a family-run shop has been crowned the best business neighbour in its area.

Daljit and Manjit Toor were voted for by residents in the Good Business Neighbour Award for Dedworth and Clewer.

The couple have run Dedworth Convenience Store for more than nine years and on Friday, December 23, they invited customers to celebrate their win.

The shop won the award last year too, when the award was launched.

The pair were presented the award by ward councillor Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South).

He said: "We had 42 residents write in to vote for them.

"The shop is a deserving winner. Daljit is a guy that people come in to talk to if they are lonely, everybody likes him."

Daljit said he enjoys the community feel of working at the shop and has began to see his customers as an extension of his family, made up of three daughters Sharon, 26, Jaskiran, 21, and Simran, 24, who all help at the shop.

He added: "It is just a pleasure to work here, everyone is like family."