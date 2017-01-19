Coroner delivers verdict of drug and alcohol related death in case of Dedworth man

Drugs and alcohol were to blame for the death of man at his home in Dedworth, an inquest has heard.

Daniel Seddon was found in his bedroom, in Burton Way, by his sister on the morning of January 29 last year.

She had gone to wake him for a doctor's appointment.

The hearing in Reading Town Hall today (Thursday), heard his father, Philip, had checked on his son the night before after hearing a voice from the room.

Assuming at first it was coming from the TV, he instead found Mr Seddon 'talking to the wall'.

He put him to bed, but the next morning the 36-year-old, who had a history of alcohol and drug abuse, was found dead.

A toxicology report found evidence of amphetamines, THC, morphine and codeine in his system.

Peter Bedford, senior coroner for Berkshire, ruled it was a drug and alcohol related death.