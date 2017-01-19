Former soldier convicted of 'callous' attempted murder of ex-comrade

A former soldier has been convicted of the 'callous and premeditated' attempted murder of his ex-comrade in Dedworth.

John Watson, 35, of Pirbright Barracks, Woking, was found guilty by a jury today (Thursday) following a two week trail at Reading Crown Court.

Early on May 4, 2016, he attacked 28-year-old James Dicks, who had started a relationship with his estranged wife Lynsey, in the Camm Avenue car park.

Following a struggle, Watson cable tied his victim’s hands and feet and pushed him into the back of his car.

He drove to Keeler Close where a further struggle took place before officers arrived and arrested Watson.

Mr Dicks sustained a number of injuries, including a stab wound to his right flank, a stab wound to his left elbow and damage to a tendon in his right middle finger, which required surgery.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lyndsey Shaw said: “This was a callous and premeditated act on the part of John Watson which he had been planning for a number of days prior to the incident.

“Fortunately the victim did not suffer any long lasting injury and physically he has been able to move on from this ordeal.

"Emotionally this has taken its toll on the victim and I would like to express my thanks and gratitude to him for his strength and courage in seeing this matter through to its conclusion.

“I would also like to pass on my thanks to the numerous witnesses who have assisted police in the investigation and attended court.”

At a previous trial at the same court in October 2016, Watson was found guilty of one count of kidnap in connection with the incident and he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a jab saw. He was acquitted of a further count of possession of an offensive weapon in relation to a knife at the same trial.

During the trial in October, the jury failed to reach a verdict for the charge of attempted murder, forcing a retrial.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on February 9.