Arrests made in police raids during crackdown on drug dealing in Dedworth

A crackdown on drug dealers targeting vulnerable people in Dedworth was carried out by police this week.

Organised crime groups, often from London, use the homes vulnerable residents in towns outside the capital as a base to supply drugs.

This is known as ‘cuckooing’ and the resident is often exploited.

The Thames Valley Police-led Operation London started on Monday in Hannover Way, Burton Way and Keeler Close.

Officers also visited anyone identified as vulnerable to cuckooing and dropped leaflets in hotspot areas.

The police have been working with the Royal Borough and other agencies such as the Drug and Alcohol Action Team, Rahab, Radian and Dominion Housing.

Detective Inspector Jason Kew, who is leading Operation London, said: “The week of action will send a message to victims that we are investigating this type of activity in Dedworth and are offering support to them to help free them from their ordeals.

“We understand that victims may feel trapped and that it may be difficult for them to come forward.

“We hope to make all vulnerable residents aware of the possibility that they could become victims, and that we can help should this happen to them and they know where to seek that help.”

Following the warrants, police said a man has been arrested and charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been remanded in custody.

A 19-year-old woman from Slough and 17-year-old boy from Dedworth were arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

She has been bailed until 26 February and he until later today (Thursday).

An engagement event will take place from 2-4pm on Friday, February 3, at Tesco in Dedworth Road.

Ward councillor for Dedworth Cllr Ed Wilson (Con, Clewer South) said: “This operation sends out a clear message that we will not tolerate people exploiting and using vulnerable residents for their own financial gain.

“Drugs can ruin individuals’ and their family’s lives and we continually work very closely with police and our partner agencies to try and eliminate this type of crime in the borough and surrounding areas.”